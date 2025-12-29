Minnesota snow totals: How much snow did the winter storm drop?

The Brief Snowfall totals from Sunday's winter storm ranged between five and seven inches in the Twin Cities metro. Snowfall totals were higher across western Wisconsin, with Eau Claire reporting 8.5 inches. We are still waiting for snowfall totals from areas that were under a blizzard warning on Sunday.



Sunday's winter storm snarled traffic, stranded drivers, sparked blizzard warnings, and shut down highways across Minnesota due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Here's a look at some of the snow totals from the storm.

Winter storm snow totals

What we know:

Early snowfall totals from Sunday into Monday morning are in for the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin. Totals were higher in western Wisconsin, with Haugen, Wis. leading the way with 9 inches and Eau Claire reporting 8.5 inches.

In the metro, most of the snowfall was in the five to seven inch range.

Burnsville: 7 inches

Maple Grove: 6.2 inches

MSP Airport: 5.8 inches (official Twin Cities recording site)

Chanhassen: 5.6 inches

Duluth: 2.1 inches

What we don't know:

We haven't yet received totals from the parts of the state that were under a blizzard warning on Sunday, which included most of western and southern Minnesota.

No travel was advised across southern Minnesota and Interstate 35 was shut down from just south of Owatonna to Ames, Iowa. I-35 remains closed between Albert Lea and Ames as of 7 a.m. on Monday.