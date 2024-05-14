Twin Cities ranked top summer travel destinations

The Twin Cities metro was named among the top summer travel destinations, but you might be surprised by some of the cities that outranked the metro.

The survey from WalletHub analyzed 100 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas across various metrics, including travel costs, local prices, attractions, weather, and overall safety.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro ranked in at #35. The survey dinged Minnesota for weather (75 out of 100) and safety (48 out of 100). The metro ranked in the 20s and 30s in other categories.

While finishing fairly well in the ranking, some surprising metro beat out Minneapolis-St. Paul, including Cincinnati (#10), Springfield, Missouri (#15), Grand Rapids, Michigan (#22), Dayton, Ohio (#30), Wichita, Kansas (#32), and Little Rock, Arkansas (#33).

No other Minnesota metros made the list.

