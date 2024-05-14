Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 17-19)

Published  May 14, 2024 2:25pm CDT
Historic Minneapolis building open for tours this weekend

The buildings and places that tell the story of Minneapolis history will open to the public for a free behind-the-scenes look this weekend. Doors Open Minneapolis is back with dozens of venues including historic theaters, churches and mansions. One of the spots is a newspaper that has served the African American community for nearly 90 years. The Minnesota Spokesman Recorder is offering tours and a chance to browse their archives which has a copy of every edition they’ve printed since 1934. Doors Open is a free event on May 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. though a few of the venues are only open one of the days.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Enjoy the spring weather at several events across the Twin Cities this weekend, including Art-A-Whirl and multiple local markets. 

Art-A-Whirl: 

  • Various locations, Minneapolis
  • May 17-19
  • Free admission

Art-A-Whirl is a self-directed open studio tour featuring 1,300 artists participating at 100 sites in Northeast Minneapolis. It’s a chance to interact with the artists, see demos and even try an art project with the pro.

Whirl Weekend at Sociable: 

  • Sociable Cider, Minneapolis
  • May 17-19
  • Free admission

Shop over 30 vendors, try seasonal ciders, and enjoy live music at this weekend's event. MN Nice Cream will be on-site serving up sweet treats on Saturday and Sunday.

May Markets: 

Soak up the sun in the gardens while shopping for local goods from up to 60 artists. Markets will be open rain or shine.

Flea Market and Spring Plant Sale: 

  • Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo
  • May 18-19
  • Free admission

Find antiques, vintage items, locally made goods, and more at this market. Food and beverages will also be available from local food trucks.

Eden Prairie Pet Expo: 

  • Eden Prairie High School, Eden Prairie
  • May 18
  • $3 per person

Whether you are looking for a new furry friend or searching for the best accessories for your current pet, this is the perfect weekend event for every animal lover. There will be a variety of animals looking for forever homes as well as toys, food, and supplies available for purchase.

Tour historic church as part of the Doors Open Minneapolis

The buildings and places that tell the story of Minneapolis history will open to the public for a free behind-the-scenes look this weekend. Doors Open Minneapolis is back with dozens of venues including Diamond Lake Lutheran Church. It is one of Hugo Haeuser’s final Gothic Revival masterpieces of church design. Doors Open is a free event on May 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. though a few of the venues are only open one of the days.