What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 17-19)

Enjoy the spring weather at several events across the Twin Cities this weekend, including Art-A-Whirl and multiple local markets.

Various locations, Minneapolis

May 17-19

Free admission

Art-A-Whirl is a self-directed open studio tour featuring 1,300 artists participating at 100 sites in Northeast Minneapolis. It’s a chance to interact with the artists, see demos and even try an art project with the pro.

Whirl Weekend at Sociable:

Sociable Cider, Minneapolis

May 17-19

Free admission

Shop over 30 vendors, try seasonal ciders, and enjoy live music at this weekend's event. MN Nice Cream will be on-site serving up sweet treats on Saturday and Sunday.

May Markets:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

May 18-19

$20-$25 per person

Soak up the sun in the gardens while shopping for local goods from up to 60 artists. Markets will be open rain or shine.

Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo

May 18-19

Free admission

Find antiques, vintage items, locally made goods, and more at this market. Food and beverages will also be available from local food trucks.

Eden Prairie Pet Expo:

Eden Prairie High School, Eden Prairie

May 18

$3 per person

Whether you are looking for a new furry friend or searching for the best accessories for your current pet, this is the perfect weekend event for every animal lover. There will be a variety of animals looking for forever homes as well as toys, food, and supplies available for purchase.