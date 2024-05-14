Body of missing kayaker near Spicer, Minn. found

article

Divers have recovered a body from a lake near Spicer, Minnesota, that is believed to be a missing kayaker.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office announced the discovery Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the body was found just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Nest Lake. The body was pulled from about 11 feet of water, about 264 feet from the shore on the southwest side of the lake.

Deputies say the body has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which will make the official identification of the body.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shane White, of Overland Park, Kansas, went missing Saturday night after going out for a late-night kayaking trip from which he never returned. Search efforts began Sunday morning with deputies discovering his kayak later that day.

"The sheriff’s office would like to thank the dozens of Fire and EMS volunteers who participated in the search, the community members who checked their property and provided us with information, and the Nest Lake Property Owners Association and O’Neil’s of Spicer for their generous donation of meals during the search," Sheriff Eric Tollefson wrote.

Nest Lake is located just northwest of Spicer in New London Township – about 10 miles north of Willmar.