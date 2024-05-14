Top Teacher: Zimmerman 1st grade teacher Nicole Schuett

All month long, we are recognizing the exceptional efforts of our teachers across Minnesota.

Tuesday, our journey took us to Zimmerman, where another outstanding educator received the FOX 9 Top Teacher award. After receiving hundreds of nominations, the spotlight was on a first-grade teacher at Zimmerman Elementary School. Our own Tim Blotz was present for the big reveal.

True to the spirit of teaching, she dedicated her recognition to her colleagues. "But I am happily surprised. And I am not any more deserving than any of the staff members that stood by me or than any of the staff that work at Zimmerman Elementary. I’ve done this for almost 20 years and I love it. I wake up every morning excited to come to work. And my husband says that this is my hobby as much as my job, and it is," Schuett shared.

Her impact on students is clearly visible, as noted by Stacey Pinz, who nominated Ms. Schuett for the Top Teacher Award. "I’ve been in the building a couple of times through the last few weeks and I just watch the students, they just walk by her and they all say hi, they all want to interact with her and talk with her and she has a way of making them all feel special," Pinz said.

Ms. Schuett is the eighth recipient of the FOX 9 Top Teacher of 2024. With the recognition, she was also presented with a beautiful glass award for her desk, a $1,000 check from Royal Credit Union, and a pizza party from Papa Murphy’s Pizza for her class.

Congratulations, Ms. Schuett!