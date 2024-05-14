I-35 delays near Duluth expected this summer

If you’re planning a trip to Duluth at some point this summer, you’ll likely want to leave yourself some extra time.

Travelers on Interstate-35 between the Twin Cities and Duluth are likely to expect traffic delays throughout the summer months due to several ongoing construction projects, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT officials say drivers will encounter single lane traffic near Hinckley through October, as well as, just south of Highway 210 in Carlton County until the end of August.

In Duluth proper, lane closures are expected for bridge repair work at 40th Avenue West, while Twin Ports Interchange work and pavement repairs between Lake Avenue and 21st Avenue East will also be conducted.

Delays will be most expected during peak weekend travel hours, with significant time increases heading north on Friday evenings, and southbound on Sundays.

When travelling through the work zones, MnDOT encourages people to properly use zipper merges and be patient.