Minnesota Myth, arena football team, sends players home after 2 games

When the Minnesota Myth took on the Philadelphia Soul at the Target Center just over a week ago, it was the Myth's first game in front of a hometown crowd. But now it appears it was also its last.

FOX 9 obtained a letter to players from President and Owner Diana Hutton saying, "At this time, we believe it is prudent to allow you all to return home immediately."

Hutton goes on to say, "I was working hard to obtain additional funding for the team. However, the timing to finalize the deal cannot be done within the next two days."

The news comes just days after the Myth's head coach, Rickey Foggie, reportedly resigned from the team, followed by special teams coordinator Javon Hering.

The team's next game against the Albany Firebirds that was supposed to be played on Saturday at the Target Center was moved to Albany because of the Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff games.

But the Firebirds said the game scheduled for Monday had to be canceled because the Myth couldn't make the trip.

Last week, the owners of the Iowa Rampage said they had no other option than to discontinue operations immediately. They blamed Diana's husband, Arena Football League Commissioner and Minneapolis attorney Lee Hutton, for not fulfilling pre-season promises about uniforms and gear, player pay and network coverage.

But in a statement at the time, Lee said the claims made by the Iowa ownership were significantly flawed with knowingly false information.

FOX 9 reached out to the Minnesota Myth and the Huttons for comment, but did not hear back.

