Walz orders flags half-staff to honor Peace Officer Memorial Day

In honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all US and state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday.

"We thank the more than 10,499 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities," said Governor Walz in a statement.

Walz has proclaimed May 15, 2024, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 12-18 as Police Week in the State of Minnesota.