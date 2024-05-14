Expand / Collapse search

Walz orders flags half-staff to honor Peace Officer Memorial Day

Published  May 14, 2024 8:27pm CDT
Tim Walz
Injured Burnsville officer's tribute to fallen heroes

Sgt. Adam Medlicott, the officer who was wounded during a standoff in Burnsville that claimed the lives of three other first responders, shared a heart-touching eulogy to remember his fallen colleagues.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all US and state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday.

"We thank the more than 10,499 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities," said Governor Walz in a statement.

Walz has proclaimed May 15, 2024, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 12-18 as Police Week in the State of Minnesota.