Minnesota senator arrested, accused of soliciting minor for prostitution

A Minnesota Senator from Grand Rapids was arrested, accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Senator arrested

Local perspective:

Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.

On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving to the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

He has not been formally charged, but felony charges of soliciting an under 18 year old to practice prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a press release said.

Eichorn is a Republican who is married with four children, according to his Minnesota State Senate bio. He made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness.

Justin David Eichorn.

What they're saying:

"As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses. The recent case involving Michael Gillis who was arrested in Bloomington is a prime example of why we need stronger penalties. We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously."

Lawmakers call for Eichorn's resignation

Dig deeper:

Following his arrest, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have released statements both distancing themselves from the senator and calling for his resignation.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republican leadership released a statement saying, "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family."

MN GOP Chair Alex Plechasha released a statement, saying "As Republicans, we hold elected officials to a higher standard. While Senator Eichorn is entitled to due process, the seriousness of these charges warrants his resignation. Public trust and accountability must come first."

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and leader Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey), released a statement saying, "Given the seriousness of the charges, Sen. Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan released a statement saying, "No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol. The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) released a statement on Eichorn's arrest: "The felony allegation against Sen. Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents."

Minnesota Senate power balance

Dig deeper:

With Minnesota Senate seats tied 31-31 between DFL and GOP members, a resignation by Sen. Eichorn would tip the scales of power in favor of Minnesota's Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a trial for Minnesota DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell stemming from an April 2024 burglary in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is currently on pause until after the end of the legislative session is completed.

"The Senate has a responsibility to hold itself to the highest standards," said Minnesota Senator Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a previous statement referring to her motion to delay any decision until after the session.