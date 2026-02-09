Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 13–15)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a rodeo fan, or just looking for some winter fun, there's plenty to do this weekend across Minnesota.
Kites on Ice Festival
- Feb. 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Lake and Sturges Park, Buffalo
- Free event
Brighten your winter day with stunning kite displays at the Kites on Ice Festival. Enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and activities like dog sled rides and a Cornhole Tournament. More information is available here.
Old St. Anthony Valentine's Night Market
- Feb. 13, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Machine Shop, Minneapolis
- Free entry; tickets required
Shop for handmade Valentine’s gifts at this charming night market, featuring two floors of crafts and complete with live music and a bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails. More information is available here.
Mosaic Festival: Dance and Music of World Cultures
- Feb. 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Landmark Center, St. Paul
- Tickets: $6 adults, $4 kids, free for ages 6 and under
Celebrate cultures from around the world with live dance and music performances, hands-on arts and crafts, cultural booths, and a pop-up café serving a variety of international flavors. More information is available here.
Minnesota Golf Show
- Feb. 13–15
- Minneapolis Convention Center
- Ticketed event
Swing into the golf season at the Minnesota Golf Show, offering the latest in golf equipment, apparel, and technology. With activities for all ages, it's a great event to kick off the season. More information is available here.
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo
- Feb. 13–14
- Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul
- Tickets required
Get ready for rodeo action with bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and more as cowboys compete to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. More information is available here.