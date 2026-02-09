Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 13–15)

article

Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a rodeo fan, or just looking for some winter fun, there's plenty to do this weekend across Minnesota.

Kites on Ice Festival

Feb. 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Buffalo Lake and Sturges Park, Buffalo

Free event

Brighten your winter day with stunning kite displays at the Kites on Ice Festival. Enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and activities like dog sled rides and a Cornhole Tournament. More information is available here.

Old St. Anthony Valentine's Night Market

Feb. 13, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

Free entry; tickets required

Shop for handmade Valentine’s gifts at this charming night market, featuring two floors of crafts and complete with live music and a bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails. More information is available here.

Mosaic Festival: Dance and Music of World Cultures

Feb. 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Tickets: $6 adults, $4 kids, free for ages 6 and under

Celebrate cultures from around the world with live dance and music performances, hands-on arts and crafts, cultural booths, and a pop-up café serving a variety of international flavors. More information is available here.

Minnesota Golf Show

Feb. 13–15

Minneapolis Convention Center

Ticketed event

Swing into the golf season at the Minnesota Golf Show, offering the latest in golf equipment, apparel, and technology. With activities for all ages, it's a great event to kick off the season. More information is available here.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo

Feb. 13–14

Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul

Tickets required

Get ready for rodeo action with bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and more as cowboys compete to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. More information is available here.