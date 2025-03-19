Sen. Eichorn charged after soliciting undercover officer in Bloomington

The Brief Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) was arrested during an underage prostitution sting in Bloomington on Monday. According to the charges, Sen. Eichorn texted an undercover officer on March 11, March 12, March 13 and March 17, discussing the age of consent, and asking for pictures to make him more comfortable. He is accused of trying to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl, and now faces a felony charge of prostitution with someone "reasonably believed under 18 but at least 16".



Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) faces a felony charge of prostitution after allegedly soliciting a minor for sex during a prostitution sting in Bloomington.

Sen. Eichorn prostitution charges

What we know:

Charges filed in Hennepin County on Wednesday detail an undercover prostitution sting involving Sen. Eichorn that took place in Bloomington that targeted those seeking minors for sex.

According to the charges, several agencies working with Bloomington police placed ads on multiple websites offering prostitution services.

At which point, Sen. Eichorn allegedly responded to one of them and began engaging in a text conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl.

At around 9:04 p.m. on March 11, Sen. Eichorn allegedly texted the officer if she was "available tonight". When he did not receive a response, he texted again on March 12, according to the charges.

After receiving a response on March 12, charges say that Sen. Eichorn asked the undercover officer about her location and the rates for a "quick visit."

Sen. Eichorn again reached out asking about rates and availability on March 13 and 17, at which point he asked for pictures of the officer "to make him feel more comfortable," according to the charges. He also asked how much it would cost for "bare," which police believe refers to sexual conduct without a condom.

When Sen. Eichorn arrived for a planned meetup, he was placed under arrest. Charges say at that point officers located and seized two cell phones, a box of condoms and $129 cash from his vehicle.

Eichorn was also charged in federal court on Wednesday.

It’s common practice for state cases to be dismissed when federal charges are filed, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says will dismiss the state case as a result.

What's next:

Sen. Eichorn is currently in custody, with a bail set at $75,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.

Federal charges against Eichorn

What the charges say:

According to the federal criminal complaint, Bloomington police began an undercover operation to target commercial sex involving juveniles. They placed an online ad offering commercial sex. Anyone who reached out would be connected to an undercover officer but would think it was a minor.

Police began receiving messages on March 11 from Eichorn, who said: "I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?" and then later, "What’s a guy gota do to get with the hottest girl online tonight."

Over the course of messaging over several days, the undercover officer repeatedly said that she was not 18 but was, in fact, 17 years old, charges state. Eichorn proceeded to ask the undercover officer about pricing for various sex acts she might perform, and then Eichorn arranged an in-person meeting to pay for sex.

He also requested that the undercover officer (who he thought was a 17-year-old girl) send him "a naught[y] pic" including one "with lot less clothes," charges state.

Eichorn agreed to meet, but were met by police and arrested. In his vehicle, police found cash and a condom, charges allege.

Who is Sen. Eichorn?

Local perspective:

Minnesota records show Sen. Eichorn was first elected in 2016 and is currently representing Minnesota Senate District 6, which includes Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties, with his term ending in 2027.

He serves on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, in addition to the Finance Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.

Eichorn is a Republican who made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness. He introduced that bill the same day he was arrested, records show.

His state senate bio says he is married with four children.

According to Eichorn's senate campaign site, which is currently down, he is part of the third generation to work at his family's outdoor store and now runs his own small business in Grand Rapids. He also proclaims himself as being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and in favor of a fiscally conservative government.

Minnesota legislative records also show he unsuccessfully ran for District 5B of the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014.

Minnesota lawmakers respond to Sen. Eichorn's arrest

What they're saying:

Following the arrest, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have released statements both distancing themselves from the senator and calling on his resignation.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republican leadership released a statement saying, "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family."

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and leader Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey), released a statement saying, "Given the seriousness of the charges, Senator Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan released a statement saying, "No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol. The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately."

Minnesota Senate power balance

Dig deeper:

With Minnesota Senate seats currently 34-33 in favor of DFL members, a resignation by Sen. Eichorn would further tip the scales of power in favor of Minnesota's Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a trial for Minnesota DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell stemming from an April 2024 burglary in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is currently on pause until after the end of the legislative session is completed.

"The Senate has a responsibility to hold itself to the highest standards," said Minnesota Senator Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a previous statement referring to her motion to delay any decision until after the session.