Sen. Eichorn charged in federal court, accused of soliciting minor for sex

The Brief Justin Eichorn, a Republican senator in Minnesota, is charged in federal court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Eichorn allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl. He was arrested in Bloomington on March 17.



Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn is facing federal charges after being arrested and charged in Hennepin County. He allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl.

Eichorn is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in federal court. He was charged earlier Wednesday in Hennepin County with felony prostitution.

READ MORE: Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested in minor prostitution sting: What we know

Eichorn, 40, is a Republican from Grand Rapids. He is married with four children.

Eichorn arrested in Bloomington

Justin David Eichorn. (Bloomington Police Department)

The backstory:

Eichorn was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with Eichorn who thought he was talking to a 17-year-old girl.

On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving in the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

Eichorn charged in federal court

Hennepin County Jail booking photo for Sen. Justin Eichorn. (Supplied)

What the charges say:

According to the federal criminal complaint, Bloomington police began an undercover operation to target commercial sex involving juveniles. They placed an online ad offering commercial sex. Anyone who reached out would be connected to an undercover officer but would think it was a minor.

Police began receiving messages on March 11 from Eichorn, who said: "I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?" and then later, "What’s a guy gota do to get with the hottest girl online tonight."

Over the course of messaging over several days, the undercover officer repeatedly said that she was not 18 but was, in fact, 17 years old, charges state. Eichorn proceeded to ask the undercover officer about pricing for various sex acts she might perform, and then Eichorn arranged an in-person meeting to pay for sex.

He also requested that the undercover officer (who he thought was a 17-year-old girl) send him "a naught[y] pic" including one "with lot less clothes," charges state.

Eichorn agreed to meet, but were met by police and arrested. In his vehicle, police found cash and a condom, charges allege.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law — particularly those laws meant to protect children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. "I am grateful to the Bloomington Police Department, to the FBI, and to all law enforcement officers who use undercover operations to identify and arrest child sex predators to prevent them from abusing real children."

"The actions alleged in this case are an appalling attempt to exploit an innocent and vulnerable minor," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. "The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting children from predators who seek to harm them. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe environment, free from the threat of exploitation."

"If you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, expect to leave in handcuffs," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. "We will not tolerate predators in our community. I have long advocated for stronger penalties for these crimes, and this case is yet another example of why tougher laws are necessary. Our state legislature must take this issue seriously — protecting children should never be up for debate."

Lawmakers call for Eichorn's resignation

What they're saying:

Following his arrest, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have released statements both distancing themselves from the senator and calling for his resignation.

READ MORE: Sen. Eichorn resignation calls mount following solicitation accusations

On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republican leadership released a statement saying, "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family."

MN GOP Chair Alex Plechasha released a statement, saying "As Republicans, we hold elected officials to a higher standard. While Senator Eichorn is entitled to due process, the seriousness of these charges warrants his resignation. Public trust and accountability must come first."

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and leader Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey), released a statement saying, "Given the seriousness of the charges, Sen. Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan released a statement saying, "No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol. The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) released a statement on Eichorn's arrest: "The felony allegation against Sen. Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents."