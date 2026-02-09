'Buffalo Strong' community remembers Allina Clinic shooting victims on 5-year anniversary
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Monday marks five years since a gunman opened fire inside an Allina Clinic in Buffalo, leaving one person dead and four others injured.
What we know:
On Monday, the "Buffalo Strong" Facebook community put a statement on social media to remember those impacted by the Feb. 9, 2021 shootings at the clinic.
"On the anniversary of the Crossroads Clinic shooting, we pause to honor the victims and ask our community to join us in a moment of silence.
"Today, Buffalo Strong reflects on our continued mission to strengthen our community through service support, affordability funds for ongoing care, and by breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health.
"As we look ahead to 2026, we believe in the power of working together. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a strong, healthy life. With that belief, we remain committed to inspiring a resilient community through compassion, education, and shared resources."
Crossroads Clinic shooting
The backstory:
Gregory Ulrich was convicted in June 2022 on 11 counts related to the attack. He was on trial for killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, and injuring four others. None of them had any connection to Ulrich, who was sentenced to life in prison.
Ulrich admitted in court to buying the gun and assembling pipe bombs related to the incident, but it was never his intention to kill anyone.
Ulrich told authorities he carried out the attack because he was driven by excruciating pain that the medical team at the clinic didn’t properly manage. He said the pain he was experiencing made him "lose his mind."
