Minnesota weather: Warmest day in nearly a month likely Monday with filtered sunshine

The Brief Monday brings well-above-average warmth, with highs in the 40s for much of central Minnesota. Filtered sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, with light precipitation possible north of I-94 late. Cooler but still mild conditions follow midweek, with 40s returning by Friday and into the weekend.



Expect filtered sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures for much of Minnesota on Monday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures climb well above average on Monday, with 30s across northern Minnesota, 40s in central regions, and low 50s possible in southwestern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 43 degrees.

Expect filtered sunshine through much of the day before turning cloudier during the afternoon. A band of light precipitation may develop in northern Minnesota late Monday night, though much of the state will remain dry.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday stays mild but turns breezier, with highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday looks quieter and sunny, with temperatures holding in the mid-30s.

A light wintry mix is possible Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Warmer air continues to build late in the week, with highs returning to 40 on Friday and into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

