Sen. Eichorn resignation calls mount following solicitation accusations

The Brief Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested on March 17, accused of soliciting a 16-year-old girl for prostitution in Bloomington. Following the arrest, lawmakers for both the DFL and GOP have called on the Republican from Grand Rapids to step down. "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation," a statement from Senate Republicans says.



Minnesota lawmakers are calling on Sen. Justin Eichorn to step down following an arrest in Bloomington that accuses him of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Sen. Eichorn arrested

What we know:

Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington after the Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.

On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving to the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

He has not been formally charged, but felony charges of soliciting a person under 18 years old to practice prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a press release says.

Minnesota lawmakers respond to Sen. Eichorn arrest

What they're saying:

Eichorn, a Republican lawmaker who is married with four children, according to his Minnesota State Senate bio.

Following the arrest, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have released statements both distancing themselves from the senator and calling on his resignation.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republican leadership released a statement saying, "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family."

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and leader Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey), released a statement saying, "Given the seriousness of the charges, Senator Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan released a statement saying, "No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol. The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately."

Minnesota Senate power balance

Dig deeper:

With Minnesota Senate seats tied 31-31 between DFL and GOP members, a resignation by Sen. Eichorn would tip the scales of power in favor of Minnesota's Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a trial for Minnesota DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell stemming from an April 2024 burglary in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is currently on pause until after the end of the legislative session is completed.

"The Senate has a responsibility to hold itself to the highest standards," said Minnesota Senator Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a previous statement referring to her motion to delay any decision until after the session.