Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Johnson's daughter killed in St. Cloud stabbing

The Brief Dr. Jeff Johnson has suspended his campaign for Minnesota governor following the death of his daughter in a stabbing incident. The Minnesota Republican Party announced Dr. Johnson's decision to suspend his gubernatorial campaign to focus on his family. The suspect in the stabbing is in the hospital, but deputies say he will be held on charges related to the homicide.



Republican leaders announced Dr. Jeff Johnson would suspend his campaign for Minnesota governor after his daughter was killed in an act of violence in St. Cloud over the weekend.

Deadly St. Cloud stabbing

What we know:

Dr. Johnson's daughter was killed Saturday evening in a stabbing inside an apartment along 40th Avenue South off 33rd Street South on the city's south side.

According to police, the call was originally for a medical emergency, but when first responders arrived, they found the victim, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, had been stabbed. The suspect in the stabbing, Hallie's husband, had also been injured by what police believe were self-inflicted stab wounds.

Hallie was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies say he will eventually be moved to the Stearns County Jail to be held on charges related to the homicide. As of Monday morning, he had not been charged yet.

Dr. Johnson suspends campaign

Big picture view:

In a statement on Monday, the Minnesota Republican Party announced Dr. Johnson's daughter had been killed in the act of violence on Saturday. At the same time, the party announced Dr. Johnson had decided that he would suspend his campaign out of respect for his family.

What they're saying:

The statement reads in part: "There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.

"Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota. We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time.

"We also extend our gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement officers involved and ask for patience and compassion as the investigation continues."