'World's Largest Bounce House' is coming to Minnesota this summer
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The "World's Largest Bounce House" is coming to Minnesota this summer.
Big House America, which is home to "The World's Largest Bounce House," will bring its inflatable event to Shakopee East Middle School from June 8-9 and June 14-16. The event features seven inflatable attractions, including a "newly expanded 24,000 square foot ‘World’s Largest Bounce House'" that has giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, and a DJ. Adults-only sessions are available at the bounce house.
The other inflatable attractions include:
- A deep sea foam party inflatable called OctoBlast that's new this year. It's part bounce house part foam party, featuring foam cannons, live DJs on a pufferfish stage and more.
- A sports arena called Sport Slam, features goals, nets, hoops and balls, as well as a "battle zone."
- A 900-foot obstacle course called The Giant is perfect for aspiring Ninja Warriors. This inflatable features 50 different obstacles.
- airSPACE is a space-themed bounce house, featuring a five-lane slide, a 35-foot inflatable alien, ball pits, and more.
Tickets for the event start at $22 for toddlers, $35 for kids and $45 for adults and "are expected to sell out," organizers say. All-access tickets include a three-hour pass, including timed sessions on the "World's Largest Bounce House" and unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE. To buy tickets, click here.