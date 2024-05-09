Myon Burrell, man freed from life sentence in Minneapolis murder, arrested again

Myon Burrell, the man freed from prison after being sentenced to life as a teen for the slaying of a child in Minneapolis, has been arrested for a second time since his release.

Burrell was booked into Hennepin County Jail on Thursday afternoon by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on probable cause for a controlled substance crime. FOX 9 is working to learn more about the arrest. It should be noted that Burrell hasn't been officially charged.

Burrell was arrested last year after a traffic stop in Robbinsdale. In that case, police said Burrell had been driving erratically. When they stopped him, they said smoke was coming out of the vehicle and there was a smell of burnt marijuana. According to the charges, a search of the car uncovered marijuana and a Glock handgun. Officers also found pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

That arrest came less than two years after his life sentence for the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards was commuted. Edwards was killed in her home doing homework when she was hit by a stray bullet. Minneapolis police ultimately concluded Burrell had fired the bullet while taking a shot at a rival gang member near the home.

However, Burrell has maintained his innocence in the case.

Burrell was only 17 years old when Edwards was killed. Ultimately, his commutation was approved by Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison in 2020. While not absolving Burrell of the crime, Walz and Ellison both decided a life sentence was too stiff for a teen offender.

The proceedings in the 2023 case against Burrell are still ongoing.