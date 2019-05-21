Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
The alleged love interest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says his ex-wife made up allegations that he was involved in an affair with the Minnesota representative.
Oprah Winfrey to launch wellness arena tour in early 2020
Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.
Reps. Omar, Tlaib hold press conference in response to Israel travel restrictions
Reps. Omar and Tlaib held a press conference in response to Israel's decision not to allow them in the country on official travel.
U.S. Rep. Omar declines reporter questions over Israel ban
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who attended Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's budget address Thursday, attempted to avoid reporters' questions regarding Israel's decision to bar her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from entering the country for their planned visit next week.
Human Services Commissioner named
Governor Tim Walz named the Department of Human Services commissioner.
Learning about the Twin Cities' music history
Mark Warren leads music tours of the Twin Cities.
Mayor, Chief respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo provided an update on Friday morning's deadly police shooting of an armed suspect.
Mueller testifies before Congress
Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress for over six hours Wednesday
Sen. Klobuchar in middle tier for fundraising for 2020 run
Amy Klobuchar is staying alive in the presidential race, but her fundraising isn't doing much to get her into the top tier of candidates.
Sen. Klobuchar is on the presidential debate bubble
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, unable to get a boost from last week’s Democratic debates, is among several candidates who are now on the bubble to qualify for future ones.
Governor discusses new opioid fee
Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is coming after drug companies and is promising that people hooked on opioids are about to get help.
Federal judge to hear update on Jamar Clark civil lawsuit
Thursday morning, a federal judge overseeing a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Jamar Clark against the City of Minneapolis will receive an update on whether the court-ordered mediation has made any progress in the case.
Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt
Days before the first Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House progressives are unveiling legislation canceling all student debt, going further than a signature proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the two jockey for support from the party's liberal base.
Gov. Walz: Public won’t see my full calendars
Gov. Tim Walz says he will not make public his daily calendars, effectively deciding that Minnesotans will only be allowed to see a limited scope of what he’s doing in office.
Footage from Noor and Harrity's body cameras released
Following the completed trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, body camera footage from the scene has been released.
Mohamed Noor gives statement at sentencing
Former Minneapolis police officer read a statement to the court before he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Justine Damond's 911 call before fatal shooting
A Hennepin County judge has released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, including audio of the two 911 calls Justine Damond made the night she was shot and killed.
Evidence released in trial of ex-MPD officer Mohamed Noor
A Hennepin County judge released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor Thursday.
No settlement reached between Jamar Clark's family, city of Minneapolis
The family of Jamar Clark, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in 2015, did not reach a settlement agreement with the city.