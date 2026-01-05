Minnesota governor’s race: Potential Democratic contenders after Walz's exit

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz announced he will not seek reelection in 2026, leaving an open race for Democrats. As of now, the Democrats have no clear frontrunner, as Walz did not name a running mate, or have a Democratic challenger in the race. Meanwhile, several Republicans have already entered the crowded race, including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Rep. Kristin Robbins.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he will not seek reelection, opening the door for a new Democratic frontrunner in the 2026 governor’s race.

Who could replace Gov. Walz on Democratic ticket?

Big picture view:

It's unclear who may seek the Democratic nomination for Minnesota governor following Walz's decision to drop out of the race. Walz announced in September that he would pursue reelection, but did not name a running mate as current Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced she is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.

Sources tell FOX 9 U.S. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) has received calls encouraging her to run for the office. We're told she is weighing the bid but hasn't yet made a final decision. Speaking with FOX 9 on Sunday, political insider Blois Olson, who first broke the news that Governor Walz was likely to end his campaign, said that Walz had met with Klobuchar on Sunday to discuss his political future.

Olson also mentioned Steve Simon as another potential contender for governor on the DFL side.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Dean Phillips posted on social media on Monday that he has "no intention to run for Minnesota governor or U.S. Senate."

"But I stand at the ready to assist common sense candidates committed to reducing the cost of living, improving education and public safety, addressing corruption, and restoring competency in governance," Phillips wrote.

Republican candidates for governor

Dig deeper:

On the Republican side, there is a loaded slate of 14 registered candidates seeking the GOP nomination. Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Rep. Kristin Robbins, are among those running for governor as Republicans.

Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former MMA fighter Brad Kohler, retired U.S. Army veteran Kendall Qualls, Jeff Johnson and Phillip Parrish are all also running.

Gov. Walz not seeking 3rd term

The backstory:

In a statement on Monday, Walz confirmed he is ending his campaign to seek a third term as Minnesota governor.

His announcement comes amid growing national criticism, including from President Donald Trump, for his handling of fraud in Minnesota. Republican opponents have accused Walz of responding too slowly to the issue.

The statement reads in part: "In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort.

"But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.

"So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.

"I know this news may come as a surprise. But I’m passing on the race with zero sadness and zero regret. After all, I didn’t run for this job so I could have this job. I ran for this job so I could do this job. Minnesota faces an enormous challenge this year. And I refuse to spend even one minute of 2026 doing anything other than rising to meet the moment. Minnesota has to come first – always."

Walz was first elected governor in 2018 and won reelection in 2022. Prior to serving as governor, he represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District from 2007 to 2018. He also ran as Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.