Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces run for US Senate

The Brief Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan officially announced she is running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat. Last week, Sen. Tina Smith announced she wouldn't be seeking reelection in the 2026 election. Rep. Angie Craig and former Senate candidate Royce White are also considering running.



Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Thursday she is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.

Peggy Flanagan running for Senate

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media on Thursday, Flanagan said:

"I’m officially launching my campaign to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate! Growing up, my family relied on government assistance programs like Section 8 and free and reduced lunch — even though my mom worked full-time in healthcare.

"My lived experience has informed my belief that we should wrap our arms around our neighbors in need. That’s why on the school board, in the state house, and as lieutenant governor, I’ve championed kitchen-table issues like raising the minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, and free school meals.

"Now, I’m running to take Minnesota values to D.C. — but I need your help. A Native American woman has never won a seat in the U.S. Senate before. I believe we can change that. Are you with me?"

Flanagan announced her intention to run last week, but made the announcement official on Feb. 20.

Tina Smith won't seek reelection in 2026

The backstory:

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced she would not seek reelection in 2026, opening up a seat for Minnesota.

"This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country. Thank you so much, Minnesota," she shared on social media.

In a video, she said that after 20 years in the public sector, she's ready to spend more time with her family. When she came to the Senate in 2018, she didn't have any grandchildren, and now she has four. Her family all lives in the Minneapolis area, and she wants to spend time with them at home.

"This decision is not political. It's entirely personal," Smith said.

Smith served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota before winning a special election in 2018 to fill Al Franken's Senate seat. She was reelected to the Senate in 2020.

During her time in the Senate, Smith has touted her work to lower prescription drug costs, pass climate legislation, and support rural communities.

Who else is considering running?

Dig deeper:

Royce White, a Republican, said he also plans to run for Senate again. He lost his bid for Senate in 2024 to Amy Klobuchar.

Sen. Angie Craig is also considering running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat.