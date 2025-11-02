Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth announces run for governor

The Brief Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth is entering the race for governor. Demuth joins a loaded Republican field, including Rep. Kristin Robbins, Dr. Scott Jensen, and others. Gov. Walz announced in September he plans to run for a third term.



Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth announced on Sunday she is running for Governor of Minnesota.

What we know:

Rep. Lisa Demuth announced on Sunday she will run for Minnesota governor in a YouTube video.

Demuth plans to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the bid.

What they're saying:

Who else is running?

Big picture view:

Gov. Walz announced in September he would run for a third term as governor.

Demuth becomes the biggest name in the Republican primary, which also includes Rep. Kristin Robbins, former state Senator Scott Jensen, former MMA fighter Brad Kohler, retired U.S. Army veteran Kendall Qualls, Jeff Johnson, Phillip Parrish and Thomas Evenstad. And another big name could be set to enter the race. In an interview with the Star Tribune in September, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he re-established his Minnesota residency as he mulls a bid for governor.

Who is Lisa Demuth?

The backstory:

Demuth has served in the Minnesota House since 2019. Her district includes Cold Spring and areas west of St. Cloud. Over the last session, she has consistently been in the public eye, serving as Speaker of the House, and becoming the first Black woman to serve as speaker.

Demuth has easily won her district in each election she's