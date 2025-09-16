Gov. Tim Walz announces he's running for reelection

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has officially announced he's seeking a third term as governor. Walz made the announcement on Tuesday. It was previously unclear if he'd seek reelection, but he hinted last week it was "a safe assumption" he was running again.



Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate, officially announced on Tuesday that he will seek a third term as governor of Minnesota.

"I’m running for reelection to continue serving as governor of Minnesota. We’ve made historic progress in our state, but we’re not done yet. I’m staying in the fight — and I need you with me," Walz posted on social media Tuesday morning.

Here's his official announcement.

In the video, Walz touts his accomplishments during his time in office, including paid family and medical leave, the child tax credit, investments in public schools and public safety.

"Help working class families get affordable healthcare – instead of kicking them off it. Invest in improving our public schools – instead of defunding them," Walz said in his announcement video.

Walz plans to travel across the state to discuss his "commitment to protect rights and freedoms, his plans to further expand economic opportunity, and his vision to make Minnesota the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family," according to his campaign announcement.

What we don't know:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is running for U.S. Senate, so she will not be Walz's running mate for the 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial election. It's unclear who Walz will tap to be his next lieutenant governor.

Flanagan did post on social media on Tuesday, saying: "Walz is a true servant leader for Minnesotans. Under his leadership, we worked to make Minnesota affordable, accessible, and equitable for everyone. He has my full support in his next chapter of leadership. One Minnesota — always."

Governor was mulling reelection bid

The backstory:

Until now, it was unclear if Gov. Walz would seek a third term. Last year, he ran for the White House as Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick. Earlier this year, there were reports that the governor was mulling a bid for the U.S. Senate after Tina Smith announced she wouldn't run in 2026.

Gov. Walz has also been mentioned as a potential contender for the Democratic nominee in 2028.

But, in the days after Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, Gov. Walz said the political violence also had him rethinking his reelection.

Last week, Walz said it was "a safe assumption" he was running for reelection. On Monday, he released a teaser video on social media.

Big picture view:

Gov. Walz has served as governor since 2018. Before that, he served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Republican challengers for governor of Minnesota

The other side:

Six Republicans have announced they will seek to challenge Gov. Walz in 2026: Rep. Kristin Robbins, Dr. Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, Brad Kohler, Jeff Johnson, Phillip Parrish and Thomas Evenstad.

Rep. Robbins announced her bid last month. She serves as chair of the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee in the House and vows to focus on "stopping fraud and restoring fiscal responsibility" if elected governor.

Jensen, a former state senator, easily won the Republican nomination in 2022 but lost to Walz in the general election by 7.7 points. Kendall Qualls, a U.S. Army veteran and former healthcare executive, also announced a bid during the 2022 cycle but ultimately dropped out of the race before the primary.

Kohler, a former UFC fighter, has previously come up short in bids for the state senate, U.S. House, and most recently the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

Parrish is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander who has also worked as a public school music teacher and had a separate career in the tech field.

Johnson is a former St. Cloud City Council member and has an eclectic resume including working as a professional pilot, teacher, truck driver, inventor, and running a dairy farm.

Reaction to Walz's run for a third term

What they're saying:

The Minnesota DFL released a statement about his run for governor, saying "his record can't be beat."

"Tim Walz is focused on making your life more safe, secure, and affordable," said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Richard Carlbom. "From targeted investments in education, housing, and free school meals to delivering the largest child tax credit in the country, Minnesotans thank Tim Walz for putting money back in their pockets. One of his largest investments was placing billions in the state’s savings account to protect our balanced budget from Trump’s disastrous economic policies.

"Minnesotans will reelect Tim Walz as he continues to shelter us from the economic storm brewing under Donald Trump. Minnesotans trust Tim Walz to fight like hell against this authoritarian president and his accomplices in Congress and in the legislature. While Republicans are awaiting top-down marching orders from D.C., we'll be listening to Minnesota voters, prioritizing affordability, and winning this election."