Sen. Klobuchar considering run for MN governor as Walz drops out: Sources

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is considering a run for Minnesota governor as Tim Walz makes the decision on Monday to end his campaign for a third term, sources tell FOX 9's Corin Hoggard.

Klobuchar weighs governor's run

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 9 Klobuchar has received calls encouraging her to run for the office. We're told she is weighing the bid but hasn't yet made a final decision.

Speaking with FOX 9 on Sunday, political insider Blois Olson, who first broke the news that Governor Walz was likely to end his campaign, said that Walz had met with Klobuchar on Sunday to discuss his political future.

What they're saying:

Following Gov. Walz's announcement, Sen. Klobuchar issued a statement honoring the governor for his service but not commenting on her interest in the job:

"Governor Walz made the difficult decision to focus on his job and the challenges facing our state rather than campaigning and running for reelection. He has always dedicated his career to delivering for Minnesota and his impact will be felt for generations to come - from providing school breakfast and lunches to our kids to passing gun safety legislation to maintaining our state’s AAA bond rating. He is a true public servant."

Big picture view:

Olson also mentioned Steve Simon as another potential contender for governor on the DFL side.

On the Republican side, there is a loaded slate of 14 registered candidates seeking the GOP nomination, including House Speaker Lisa Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former state senator Scott Jensen, attorney Chris Madel, and Rep. Kristin Robbins.

The backstory:

Monday morning, Gov. Walz announced he would back out of his campaign for a third term as governor. In a statement, Gov. Walz said he decided to step out of the race so he could focus on his job as governor, which was becoming more difficult as he faced increased pressure from his political opponents, including President Trump.

Walz has faced intense pressure in recent weeks over his handling of fraud cases in the state.

Walz is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss his decision to bow out of his re-election campaign.