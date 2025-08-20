Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins launches bid for Minnesota governor

article

The Brief Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins announced she is running for governor in the upcoming election. Robbins is joining a growing field of republican candidates in the bid for governor. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has not yet announced if he is seeking reelection.



Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins announced Wednesday she is running for Minnesota governor in 2026.

Running for Minnesota governor

What they're saying:

Robbins (R-Maple Grove) has represented District 37A in the Minnesota House of Representatives since winning the seat in 2018. She chairs the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, is vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and is a member of the Taxes and Higher Education Committees.

In her campaign announcement, Robbins said she would focus on "stopping fraud and restoring fiscal responsibility" and criticized Gov. Tim Walz for what she calls his "complete mismanagement" of the state.

"Families are working harder than ever while Tim Walz makes life more difficult," a statement on social media reads. "I’m running to fight fraud, cut taxes, support our police, strengthen schools, and bring back common-sense leadership."

Dig deeper:

Robbins is joining a growing field of GOP candidates in the race for governor. Other candidates include former state Senator Scott Jensen, former MMA fighter Brad Kohler, retired U.S. Army veteran Kendall Qualls, and Phillip Parrish.

Gov. Walz has not yet said whether he plans to run for reelection.