School lunch shaming decreasing, but still a problem in Minnesota
The number of school children who are at risk of getting lunch shamed is going down according to new information released by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
Bus driver honored after rescuing child found in diaper in cold
A Minneapolis Public Schools bus driver is being honored for going above the call of duty.
District teams up with farmers to deliver new lessons to students
Minneapolis Public Schools brought the farm to the city in an effort to help families get a better idea of where their food comes from.
Students create graduation song for Minneapolis Public Schools
Many seniors walk into graduation to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance,” but this year a new song hopes to get graduating students at Minneapolis Public Schools to sing a different tune.
Minneapolis Public Schools face $30 million budget deficit
Minneapolis Public Schools is looking to cut expenses to make up for a budget deficit expected to top $30 million.