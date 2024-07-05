Minneapolis police arrest 'dozens' in Dinkytown night of Fourth of July

Minneapolis police say "dozens" of people were arrested in Dinkytown after fireworks were thrown at people and launched at properties during the night of Fourth of July.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a press conference Friday that a total of 30 arrests were made, along with five citations, and that 28 of those people were from outside Minneapolis. He added those numbers are expected to increase as multiple law enforcement organizations were involved in the crackdown.

Police say the suspects include 27 adults and eight minors, all between the ages of 15 and 23. O'Hara said most of the people arrested face riot charges, while those who threw or launched fireworks at people could face assault charges. Many of the suspects appeared to target cars, people and police, O'Hara said.

Law enforcement officials outlined their fireworks safety plan on July 3 after previous years saw similar chaos in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.