Highway 169 crash in Jordan involving semi-truck leaves 1 woman dead

The Brief A 78-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a crash with a semi-truck. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 at Highway 282 in Jordan. What led up to the crash is still under investigation.



A 78-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 169 in Jordan, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

What happened

What we know:

Authorities responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 at Highway 282.

The woman was driving a 2017 Subaru Outback westbound on Highway 282, entering the intersection at Highway 169 when she was hit by a Peterbilt tractor truck, authorities confirm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash investigation

Timeline:

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jordan police, Jordan fire and Ridgeview ambulance.