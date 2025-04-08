Highway 169 crash in Jordan involving semi-truck leaves 1 woman dead
JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 78-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 169 in Jordan, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
What happened
What we know:
Authorities responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 at Highway 282.
The woman was driving a 2017 Subaru Outback westbound on Highway 282, entering the intersection at Highway 169 when she was hit by a Peterbilt tractor truck, authorities confirm.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash investigation
Timeline:
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jordan police, Jordan fire and Ridgeview ambulance.
The Source: Information was provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.