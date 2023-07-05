Fireworks recklessly shot off by revelers in Minneapolis on July 4th

It was another chaotic year for the Fourth of July in Minneapolis this year, with videos posted to social meeting showing people recklessly shooting off fireworks.

The Stone Arch Bridge was closed overnight in an effort to restrict access to the pedestrian bridge (it reopened at 6 a.m.) with the hope of avoiding a repeat of what happened last year on July 4th. But that's exactly what happened – just not on the Stone Arch Bridge.

Revelers with an arsenal of fireworks moved to other parts of Minneapolis, with hundreds of people gathering near Bde Maka Ska. There, many could be seen setting off fireworks and firing projectiles at Minneapolis Police squad cars.

The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was even brought in with its bright light to help police try to disperse the crowds.

The morning of July 5, garbage cans around Bde Maka Ska were overflowing with spent fireworks and a crew of people was cleaning up after the chaos.

Meanwhile, one person was fatally shot in Minneapolis overnight.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.