St. Croix Assistant District Attorney charged with making threats against 3 judges

The Brief St. Croix Assistant District Attorney Bela Ballo is facing three counts of battery or threats to a judge. A coworker reported that Ballo specifically named three judges, saying they "need to bleed," the charges allege. The St. Croix District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.



A St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney is facing charges for allegedly threatening three judges during a phone call with a coworker, saying they "need to bleed."

Threats against judges

The backstory:

The criminal complaint alleges St. Croix Assistant District Attorney Bela Ballo made threatening remarks about judges during a phone call with a coworker.

The coworker claims Ballo specifically named three St. Croix County judges whom he appears before while working as an ADA. He described Ballo as being extremely angry and repeatedly yelling on the phone that the judges "need to bleed," according to court documents.

The coworker claims Ballo voiced frustrations that the judges were creating a "hostile work environment" and "have it out to get him." Ballo was allegedly angry with the judges’ dismissing cases at trial and making "adverse rulings" which he described were "making his life hell" and they were doing it "just to mess with him," according to the complaint.

Prosecutors filed charges against Ballo on April 4, including three counts of battery or threats to a judge. He is also facing a charge of disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia for an alleged incident involving his wife.

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for April 16.

The St. Croix District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. FOX 9 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Administration for more information.