Authorities ramp up security for Minneapolis' Fourth of July celebration

When discussing the Fourth of July fireworks in Minneapolis, memories of last year's chaos might come to mind. This year, authorities are taking a firm approach ahead of the "Red, White, and Boom" fireworks show.

Organizers say they're proceeding with Thursday night's celebration despite the forecast. This year, several roads and parking lots will be closed in areas that might attract trouble.

This year will be the first time since 2019 that the city has hosted a fireworks celebration at Boom Island.

"We tried different things – across the country, you'll see people try drones and laser light shows, but we heard loud and clear that fireworks bring a unique experience for people, so we're excited to have them back," explained Al Bangoura from the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

However, past years have seen problems around the Fourth. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara noted the number of shootings in the last two years and the issues with people shooting fireworks at others and the police.

"If anyone threatens the safety or property of others, we will act. We will make arrests and work with our Hennepin County partners to book those responsible in jail," said Chief O'Hara.

Chief O'Hara also mentioned that many troublemakers were from outside the city.

"What we saw last year, the vast majority, we saw kids coming from out of town – these are out-of-towners and not people from Minneapolis – coming here and disrupting our residents' lives," he said. "If mom and dad do not know where their kid is, they will find out when we tow their Mercedes-Benz and they have to pick it up in the Minneapolis police impound."

Additionally, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office plans to increase patrols on land and water.

"We've already had more drownings this year than all of last year," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

Thursday, in addition to law enforcement, park ambassadors and community-based groups will be at Boom Island to help police maintain peace.

For more information on road closures, you can click here.