Minneapolis PD to release bodycam footage from shooting that killed Officer Mitchell, June 12 police shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department on Friday will release body-camera footage from the mass shooting that left Officer Jamal Mitchell dead, as well as a police shooting on June 12.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday where he'll "walk through" the body camera footage and "answer any questions."

May 30 mass shooting that killed MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell

Authorities say Officer Mitchell was ambushed after he responded to a 911 call of a shooting on the 2100 block of Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis on May 30.

According to the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) report, before police arrived on the scene, the driver of a Subaru came across the suspect, Mustafa Mohamed, outside the apartment where he'd reportedly just shot two people.

The driver told a 911 dispatcher that he witnessed Mohamed assaulting someone on a motorized scooter, and in an attempt to stop the assault, he rammed him with his car, possibly breaking his leg. The witness said after he hit him, Mohamed reached into his waistband and pulled out what was possibly a gun, and started firing. Police arrived shortly thereafter.

Authorities say they responded to the apartment on Blaisdell Avenue on May 30 on reports of two people shot. Officer Mitchell was the first to respond, and when he arrived, he came across two injured people in the street. When he approached Mohamed and asked if he was hurt or needed help, Mohamed shot him.

The report appears to show that Mohamed continued shooting for two minutes, exchanging gunfire with responding officers before they eventually killed him.

The Minneapolis Fire Department also reported that EMS crews used a fire truck as a shield, attempting to get Mitchell to safety as bullets were flying.

The massive response following the shooting was also highlighted in the data released after the shooting, as more than 100 squad cars responded to the scene over the course of the evening. In addition, police forced entry into at least 16 apartments as they worked to secure the scene.

According to the BCA, Minneapolis police responded to a 911 caller who reported being threatened by a man with a gun. When the police arrived, they saw Michael Warren Ristow, 39, of Bloomington, and tried to make contact with him, but he ran away. Police chased Ristow and told him he was under arrest.

"Ristow came up to a fence line and turned toward the officers with a gun in his hand," the BCA said in a press release. "All three officers fired, striking Ristow."

Ristow died at the hospital. None of the officers were injured.

The officers who fired their weapons have been identified as:

Enoch Langford, who has four years of law enforcement experience.

Abdirizaq Mumin, who has almost two years of law enforcement experience.

Chaz Wilson, who has five years of law enforcement experience.

All three officers are on "critical incident leave," according to the BCA.

The BCA did recover cartridge casings and two handguns that were determined to have been stolen.

The BCA is investigating the incident.