Twins, FOX 9 team up to air 10 games on TV

For the first time since 2012, you can watch Minnesota Twins games over the air — and that's on FOX 9.

Watch Twins games on FOX 9

Ten Tuesday games will air on FOX 9 this season, with five additional games airing on FOX. So 15 games will be available on FOX 9 this season.

Before each Tuesday game, you can watch a 30-minute FOX 9 Twins pregame show, "Twins Tuesday Live." Meanwhile, each Saturday game on FOX will feature an hour pregame show called "Twins Weekend Live."

Twins TV schedule on FOX 9

Tuesday, April 15: Twins vs. New York Mets at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22: Twins vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6: Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles at :40 p.m.

Saturday, May 10: Twins vs. San Francisco Giants at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Saturday, May 17: Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Tuesday, May 20: Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 31: Twins @ Seattle Mariners at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Tuesday, June 24: Twins vs, Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8: Twins vs. Chicago Cubs at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29: Twins vs. Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Tuesday, Aug. 12: Twins @ New York Yankees at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: Twins vs. Athletics at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2: Twins vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: Twins @ Kansas City Royals at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

This is a multi-year deal that involves FOX 9 airing 10 Tuesday games on FOX 9 for the next few seasons.

"We joined MLB Media and created Twins.TV in 2025 to increase access for all fans, with a big part being the opportunity to return to free, over-the-air television," said Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. "To achieve that goal with our partners at FOX 9 – a station that has long been dedicated to local programming and the game of baseball – is wonderful for the Twins and our fans, and we could not be more excited. We’re also thrilled to join with Gray Media to air Twins games in communities across our region."

How to watch FOX 9 on FOX LOCAL

The Twins pregame shows on Tuesdays and Saturdays will also be available on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and FOX9.com.

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app:

How to watch FOX 9 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 9."

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4165), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 264), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.