1 man dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a man died after being found unresponsive inside a home on Saturday, while three other men in the same home were treated for overdoses.
Big picture view:
Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 9:45 p.m. to assist emergency medical teams with multiple people who were "unresponsive" inside a home.
Police say four men were taken to the hospital for suspected overdoses. One of those men, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
What we know:
The other three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, were treated for overdoses.
Police say they are still investigating, and no arrests were made.
The Source: This story used information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.