1 man dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis overdose

The Brief A man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after suspected overdoses in Minneapolis. The deceased man was in his 30s, while the other men were in their 30s and 40s. Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests were made.



Minneapolis police say a man died after being found unresponsive inside a home on Saturday, while three other men in the same home were treated for overdoses.

Fatal Minneapolis overdose

Big picture view:

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 9:45 p.m. to assist emergency medical teams with multiple people who were "unresponsive" inside a home.

Police say four men were taken to the hospital for suspected overdoses. One of those men, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we know:

The other three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, were treated for overdoses.

Police say they are still investigating, and no arrests were made.