Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis overdose

By
Published  April 6, 2025 2:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after suspected overdoses in Minneapolis.
    • The deceased man was in his 30s, while the other men were in their 30s and 40s.
    • Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests were made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a man died after being found unresponsive inside a home on Saturday, while three other men in the same home were treated for overdoses.

Fatal Minneapolis overdose

Big picture view:

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 9:45 p.m. to assist emergency medical teams with multiple people who were "unresponsive" inside a home. 

Police say four men were taken to the hospital for suspected overdoses. One of those men, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we know:

The other three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, were treated for overdoses. 

Police say they are still investigating, and no arrests were made. 

The Source: This story used information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis