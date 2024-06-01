Minneapolis mass shooting: Suspect identified by officials

article

The man who shot and killed a Minneapolis police officer this week was a convicted felon who was banned from possessing firearms.

Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday.

Mohamed died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night outside an apartment complex on Blaisdell Avenue South.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has not identified Mohamed as the shooter.

However, police have previously said the suspect died at the scene shortly after ambushing and killing Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell in the street.

Multiple law enforcement sources have also identified Mohamed as the shooter.

Mohamed was convicted of felony burglary in 2008. Court records show he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Mohamed was convicted on federal charges in 2016 of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to court records.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday night on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.

Police say two people were shot inside an apartment complex. Osman Said Jamale, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim was wounded.

Another person was shot and wounded outside the apartment complex.

As police were responding to the shooting, Mitchell was ambushed while trying to help a potential victim.

"What I can tell you is that Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said at a press conference Thursday night.

Another officer as well as a firefighter were both wounded in the shooting and have since been released from the hospital.