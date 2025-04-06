Hopkins native Paige Bueckers wins NCAA title for UConn

article

The Brief Paige Bueckers, a Hopkins native, and her team at UConn won the NCAA tournament against South Carolina Sunday. The Huskies won 82-59, with Bueckers getting 17 points. This is Bueckers first national championship in her final year at UConn.



UConn wins NCAA title

Bueckers wins title:

This is the UConn Women's basketball team's 12th national title, breaking the record.

Bueckers beat Maya Moore for the most career NCAA tournament points by a UConn player with 477 points, according to the NCAA.

ACL injury

The backstory:

Bueckers, playing as a redshirt senior, didn't play in the 2022 season due to an ACL injury. Last year, Bueckers lost to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament last year.

Instead of heading to the WNBA, Bueckers decided to play one more season for UConn.

During her final season at UConn, Bueckers won the 2025 BIG EAST Player of the Year, and the 2025 All-BIG EAST First Team.

Future WNBA career

What's next:

Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft on April 14, according to Sports Illustrated.