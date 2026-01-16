LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Lawmakers hold field hearing on Trump's immigration actions in MN

The Brief U.S. lawmakers are set to hold a field hearing on the ongoing ICE operations in the Twin Cities. This comes after two shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE agents, leading to clashes between protesters and federal personnel. The hearing will be held Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a news conference at about 12:30 p.m.



Lawmakers will hold a hearing in response to the federal surge of ICE agents in the Twin Cities after multiple allegations of civil rights violations and two shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE agents.

11 a.m. — Midtown Global Market postpones Lunar New Year Celebration

The Midtown Global Market Lunar New Year Celebration, which was set for Jan. 31, is postponed. No new date has been shared.

A news release states that "As Lake Street and other communities across Minnesota face challenges, this did not feel like the right time to celebrate."

10:45 a.m. — Liberian immigrant re-arrested hours after ICE release in Minneapolis

A man was arrested by ICE agents on Friday morning after he was released from custody on Thursday.

The Liberian immigrant was released after a federal judge ruled his initial arrest unconstitutional due to a lack of a signed warrant.

The man's attorney said he plans to challenge the re-arrest as well as the deportation proceedings in court.

10:05 a.m. — Naturalized US citizen recalls erroneous ICE arrest

A naturalized U.S. citizen of Somali decent shared his experience of being detained by ICE agents despite showing documents proving his status.

The confrontation back in December led to a crowd being pepper sprayed.

10:00 a.m. — St. Paul Mayor Her says city is ‘under siege’

St. Paul Mayor Her said her community is standing united during a flood of ICE agents in the city, but that they need "immediate relief" from the ongoing human and financial toll that ICE operations are having.

"We are ground zero for Trump's war on America," Mayor Her said. "A war on our democracy, on our freedoms, on our rights as Americans."

9:55 a.m. — Minneapolis Mayor Frey says city will have ‘peace’ when ICE agents leave

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke about multiple incidents caused by ICE operations in the city, which he says are straining local resources and disrupting daily life.

"What we're seeing on our streets is unnecessary abuses of force," Mayor Frey said. "This is an invasion for the sake of creating chaos by our own federal government to interrupt the daily lives of tens of thousands of people."

9:50 a.m. — AG Ellison says Trump administration actions are unconstitutional

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the Trump administration’s decision to surge thousands of federal immigration agents into the Twin Cities was politically motivated and unconstitutional, adding that the operation was not about public safety, immigration or fraud, but rather retaliation for Trump's election loss in Minnesota.

9:40 a.m. – Sen. Tina Smith calls out ‘illegal deportation campaign’

Sen. Tina Smith spoke out against Trump's immigration actions in Minnesota during the hearing on Friday.

"President Trump's illegal deportation campaign is leading Minnesotans and Americans detained, arrested, injured and killed, all the while trampling on our basic civil rights and due process. It is making us all less safe. It is dangerous and it must stop," Smith said, adding that Minnesotans are being racially profiled and people are calling 911 because they "need protection from federal agents that are threatening their safety and security."

9:30 a.m. – Rep. Betty McCollum says Sec. Noem will be subpoenaed

Rep. Betty McCollum accused the Trump administration of abusing its powers and is calling for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to suspend their actions.

"The Trump administration is abusing its power of the federal government to deny people their civil rights and subjecting them to violence. And the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent is an example," McCollum said. "Minnesotans are being racially profiled on a mass level. We are being assaulted in our streets. They are being kidnapped from our communities. Parents are seized in front of their children by masked federal agents. High school students have been thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed on their own school grounds. And it's happening right here, right now."

"Ice and the Department of Homeland Security must suspend all their actions at once to stop the chaos and the physical danger. The actions of these agents, which are totally unprofessional and illegal, create great harm and fear," she added.

Rep. McCollum warned Secretary Kristi Noem to "preserve your documents" because she would be subpoenaed to testify.

9:25 a.m. – Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Trump's actions

Rep. Ilhan Omar condemned what she described as unprecedented federal overreach during the field hearing. She accused the Trump administration of using immigration enforcement as a tool for political retaliation.

"What we are witnessing right now is unprecedented. There is no modern precedent for this level of federal overreach, violence, lawlessness carried out in the name of immigration enforcement. This is not routine enforcement. This is not about public safety. This is not even about immigration. This is about political retribution," said Omar. "It is increasingly clear that the entire purpose of these actions is to provoke chaos and fear in order to justify invoking the Insurrection Act and expand the president's ability to reign terror upon American cities who do not vote for him."

9:10 a.m. – Moment of silence for Renee Good

Congress members gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol for a field hearing on ICE operations in Minnesota.

"To Minnesotans, thank you for your courage, for your bravery, for your resilience, for your compassion for each other. I hope you see the fact that 28 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have traveled from all over the country to be with you today. I hope you see that as a recognition that you are not in this alone. We've got your back, and we will do what we need to do in Congress to advocate fiercely for you," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence for Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis more than a week ago, before beginning proceedings.

9 a.m. - DHS announces 12 arrests related to anti-ICE protests

The Department of Homeland Security announced 12 arrests related to protests at the Whipple Building near Fort Snelling.

DHS is accusing them of assaulting law enforcement.

Footage shows a federal agent drew his handgun when the crowd swarmed a vehicle he was in.

Image shows a federal agent pointing a gun at a crowd that swarmed a federal vehicle near the Whipple Building. (FOX 9)

One man was detained after throwing a tear gas canister back at agents.

Some were seen trying to break down a chain-link fence in front of the building.

8 a.m. - Field hearing on ICE in Minnesota

U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) are hosting a field hearing titled "Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump's Deadly Assault on Minnesota," according to a press release.

Organizers say the hearing will "dive deeper into Trump's unlawful and aggressive actions in Minneapolis and will feature witnesses who will speak to personal trauma and continual violations."

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. with a news conference following the hearing at about 12:30 p.m. You can watch the event live in the player above.

Protesters and federal agents clash

The backstory:

Daily protests have led to clashes between federal agents and crowds gathered around the Whipple Building near Fort Snelling. Other confrontations have happened in and around the Twin Cities in response to agents looking for people to deport.

This all comes after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis. That agent is claiming self-defense, which many local leaders fiercely dispute.

Another ICE agent shot a man in the leg after he allegedly resisted the agent during an arrest. That man, and two others accused of assaulting the agent, were taken into custody.

Widespread protests led to clashes with law enforcement following both shootings.

Authorities announced an arrest related to the theft and vandalism of government property after the second shooting.