ICE agents pepper spray crowd after allegedly detaining U.S. citizen in Minneapolis

ICE agents pepper sprayed a crowd of protesters who gathered during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Agents were checking identifications for residents when a group interrupted and began blocking the agents' squads, according to reports. Council Member Jamal Osman says agents detained a legal U.S. citizen, bringing him to a detention center in Bloomington.



ICE agents used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters blocking their vehicles in Cedar-Riverside on Wednesday amid an immigration enforcement detail in the predominately Somali neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman, who represents Ward 6, described the scene in a statement released Tuesday night. In the statement, Osman shared an account from a constituent who witnessed the ICE operation Tuesday afternoon in Cedar-Riverside and went to check on his neighbors. The resident, a legal U.S. citizen, said he was stopped and "harassed" by ICE agents despite his legal status.

"Mobashir, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen who has lived in Minneapolis since he was 1-year-old, was working at a restaurant on the top floor of a building in Cedar-Riverside when he observed ICE agents harassing individuals in the parking lot below. Concerned for his neighbors, he descended the back stairs to assess the situation. Upon stepping outside, two agents immediately rushed him, tackled him to the ground, and applied a chokehold, leaving him confused and terrified."

Despite attempts to verify his legal status, Mobashir was taken to a detention center in Bloomington. When he was finally released, Osman says Mobashir wasn't offered any transportation back to Cedar-Riverside and was told to "walk" back in the winter storm.

The Associated Press also detailed the confrontation in Cedar-Riverside, including a group of protesters who were pepper sprayed by ICE agents.

According to the report, the group was blocking the agents' vehicles as they checked identifications in the neighborhood. According to Osman, the agents only found U.S. citizens, no undocumented immigrants. According to the report, the agents were ultimately confronted by a group of "mostly white young people" who blew whistles to alert people in the area.

It appears the only person taken into custody during the afternoon operation was Mobashir.

The Trump administration has sent as many as 100 ICE agents to the Twin Cities over the past week as part of a special immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants. President Trump has cited fraud cases, like Feeding our Future, which have involved members of the Somali community, as his basis for the targeted initiative.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Trump once again revived his attacks on the Somali community and Minnesota's leadership.

"If you don't share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society, then we don't want you in our country, we don't want you," the president said during a speech in Pennsylvania. "Ilhan Omar and the people from Somalia, they hate our country, and they think we're stupid people, which actually, when they allow that to happen, they are. That's headed by, Governor Walz, one of the dumber people around. But think of it, he's given not like peanuts, billions. These are people that don't work at their own country. Their own country is a failure. They have no money, and yet they come into our country and steal tens of billions of dollars. How stupid are we to allow that to happen?"