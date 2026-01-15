LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shootings: Trump threatens Insurrection Act, BCA investigating latest incident

The Brief An ICE agent shot and injured a man from Venezuela on Wednesday night after what DHS calls a "targeted traffic stop." ICE continues to have a presence in Minnesota, which has prompted anti-ICE protests. Find live updates on ICE in Minnesota below.



Protests turned violent in Minneapolis Wednesday night after a second ICE-involved shooting within a week sent a man and an agent to the hospital.

A federal officer on Jan. 14 shot a man in the leg in north Minneapolis after DHS claims the officer was attacked while attempting to arrest the man from Venezuela.

A week ago, on Jan. 7, ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis.

7:10 a.m. - Trump threatens to institute Insurrection Act

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump posted: "If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act, which many presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great state. Thank you for for you (sic) attention to this matter! President DJT."

6:30 a.m. – BCA investigates ICE-involved shooting

The Minnesota BCA says it’s launching an independent investigation into the latest shooting involving ICE agents in Minneapolis. The move comes after the BCA was excluded from the investigation into the deadly ICE shooting of Renee Good.

"Our team has processed the scene and left the area. This will be an independent BCA investigation. No further information is available tonight. More information will be released in the coming days," the BCA said in a social media post.

6 a.m. – ICE shooting recap

The shooting occurred in the Hawthorne Neighborhood of Minneapolis, near Lyndale and 24th Avenue North. The Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents were conducting a traffic stop around 7 p.m. targeting a Venezuelan man they claim is living in the U.S. illegally.

DHS reports the man drove off and crashed into a parked car before running off on foot. A federal officer tried to arrest him, but DHS claims the man resisted and reportedly attacked the officer.

Officials say two people then exited a nearby home and attacked the officer with a shovel and broom handle, resulting in the ICE agent opening fire, hitting the man in the leg. The suspect then entered the house and refused to come out before agents entered the home and took him into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital via ambulance, and is expected to survive. The two other alleged attackers were taken into custody. The ICE agent was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered in the area, prompting law enforcement to request mutual aid from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly after some in the crowd began lighting fireworks and throwing items at law enforcement. Law enforcement deployed tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, which had grown to hundreds of people.