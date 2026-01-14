LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Reports of feds being involved in another shooting, city says
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis said it is "aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis."
Sources told FOX 9 the shooting happened in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North in Minneapolis. The call was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
At least one person was shot, sources told FOX 9.
Find live updates on this incident below.
8:20 p.m. - Large police presence
There is a large police presence at the scene of the reported shooting.
FOX 9 is working to confirm details.
7:44 p.m. - Reports of shooting involving federal officials
Minneapolis police and other law enforcement agencies were not involved in the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information shared by Minneapolis city officials and information gathered by FOX 9 reporters.