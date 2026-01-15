Minneapolis ICE shooting: 911 transcripts detail response to shooting of Renee Good

The Brief 911 transcripts show the immediate response to an ICE agent's fatal shooting of Renee Good. The calls convey the chaos witnessed by multiple people who called for help after the shooting. The transcripts also detail efforts by EMS workers to save Good before she succumbed to her injuries.



Newly released 911 transcripts show the chaotic aftermath of the ICE agent shooting in Minneapolis that left 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good dead.

ICE agent calls 911 after fatal shooting

The 911 transcript shows an exchange between an ICE agent and a 911 dispatcher immediately after the shooting.

The agent tells the dispatcher they need local law enforcement assistance, adding that the there are "agitators" on the scene.

Part of the exchange reads as follows:

OPERATOR: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

OPERATOR 2: Hennepin with a transfer.

CALLER: Yeah, the Homeland Security van giving you a shots fired over at 3-3-5-1 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis. Requesting EMS assistance and local law enforcement.

OPERATOR: Okay. Give me just a second. (PAUSE) Alright, we have help started already. Tell me exactly what happened.

CALLER: Okay, alright thank you very much.

OPERATOR: Oh, nope. Can you tell me – Can I get your information?

CALLER: Uh, yeah we had officers stuck in a vehicle and we had agitators on scene. And we have shots fired by our locals.

OPERATOR: Do you have a description of the shooter?

CALLER: No, I don’t have any of that stuff, we’re just trying to get assistance (INAUDIBLE).

OPERATOR: And uh, sir, where are you getting this information from?

CALLER: Uh, from our local joint operation command center.

OPERATOR: Okay, and –

CALLER: And the officers on scene are relaying to us to get in contact with you guys.

OPERATOR: Alright. We have help on the way.

CALLER: Okay.

Witnesses call 911 after shots fired

A 911 caller reported that "ICE fired shots into her windshield" and that a woman in a red vehicle was bleeding.

The caller added they were across the street and that ICE made them step back.

After catching their breathe, the caller told the dispatcher the following:

"I saw (inaudible) an ICE officer fired two shots through her windshield into the driver. She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked. Um, per partner was out of the vehicle, ran to help. Um, I (inaudible) a vehicle as well and I saw blood all over the driver and then the partner who was trying to provide assistance."

Another 911 call transcript shows a chaotic exchange with a frustrated caller who appeared to be arguing with responding officers at the scene.

Part of the transcript shows the caller saying "I need them, I need to report – MOVE! Don’t touch me! Why can’t I report an assault by a sheriff? You and other sheriffs."

The call disconnects after unknown voices in the background drowned out any dialogue with the dispatcher.

One 911 caller reported that a woman was "shot point blank range in her car," and that "There's like 50 f------ ICE agents over here, just get some f------ cops over here with some f------ balls."

The caller adds the agent shot her "'cause she wouldn't open her car door."

Another transcript shows a caller telling dispatch about the shooting after they had to leave the area with their young children:

OPERATOR: 911, what’s the address of the emergency?

CALLER: Uh, ICE just shot someone on Portland between 33rd and 34th. Shot an observer in her car and it crashed.

OPERATOR: Okay, somebody else just called us as well, um, can you see the person who’s shot at all?

CALLER: Uh, I’m sorry, I had to walk away because I have young kids, and ICE is everywhere over there –

OPERATOR: Okay.

CALLER: But the person, the person who was shot you can see the car ended up crashing. So, I don’t think they’re okay.

OPERATOR: Okay, did you see what kind of vehicle that was at all?

CALLER: Um, it’s a darker SUV well, no a – a reddish/maroonish SUV they –

OPERATOR: Okay.

CALLER: They ended up crashing still on Portland on the, uh, east side, close to 34th.

OPERATOR: The east side of Portland?

CALLER: Yep.

OPERATOR: Okay. Thank you so much. We do have assistance on the way, um, they will be out there shortly.

CALLER: Okay, thank you. OPERATOR: Alright. Yep, buh bye.

Minneapolis Fire Department response to fatal ICE shooting

The report from the Minneapolis Fire Department shows EMS responded to 33rd Street East and Portland Avenue for reports of a patient shot inside a vehicle.

They proceeded after getting information that multiple law enforcement personnel were on the scene and proceeded to the area of the shooting while being directed by bystanders and law enforcement.

Renee Good was then found unresponsive in the driver's seat of the maroon Honda Pilot. The report states she was "unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity."

The report states two gunshot wounds were found on the right side of Good's chest, as well as another gunshot wound to her left forearm and a "possible gunshot wound" […] "on the left side of the patient's head."

After dressing Good's chest wounds, EMS workers then moved her to the sidewalk at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Portland Avenue to get "separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders."

The EMS responder then started chest compressions and placed a tourniquet on Good's arm, but she was still not breathing and pulseless, according to the report.

Medics from Hennepin County Medical Center then arrived and began "advanced procedures" to try to save Good's life while en route to the hospital.

Hospital staff then discontinued resuscitative efforts at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Renee Nicole Good was then pronounced dead.