Liberian immigrant re-arrested hours after ICE release in Minneapolis

The Brief Garrison Gibson, a Liberian immigrant, was re-arrested Friday morning by ICE after being released Thursday. A federal judge ruled his initial arrest unconstitutional due to lack of a signed warrant. Gibson's attorney plans to challenge the re-arrest and deportation proceedings in court.



Hours after a Liberian immigrant was released from ICE custody, he has been re-arrested, according to his attorney.

Gibson's initial release

What we know:

A federal judge had ordered Garrison Gibson’s immediate release on Thursday, ruling that his arrest and detention were unconstitutional.

Federal agents had used a battering ram to break open Gibson’s front door in first taking the 38-year-old into custody last weekend. The judge found ICE did not have a judicial signed warrant to breach private property.

Gibson has a long-standing deportation order, but he has been allowed to live in the United State under supervision that required regularly scheduled ICE check-ins. The U.S. District Court judge found that he regularly followed the requirements that included a check-in two weeks before his arrest in north Minneapolis.

Re-arrest details

What they're saying:

According to Gibson’s immigration attorney, Marc Prokosch, Gibson was released from ICE custody overnight and was asked to return to the Whipple Federal Building for a check-in where they assumed he had some final paperwork to fill out.

"So, last night was joyous for the family because it coincided with a birthday party. And so, the birthday present was Mr. Gibson showing up. And we were anticipating this morning to just be a normal thing. And then he'd go back home," Prokosch said.

But during this morning’s ICE meeting, Gibson was re-arrested. Prokosch said they were told the Department of Homeland Security would be restarting deportation proceedings to return Gibson to Liberia.

"There was a little bit of chaos there [at Whipple] and we were there for a check-in and the original officer said, ‘Oh, this looks good. I'll be right back, is your address the same, is your phone number the same?’ We said, ‘Yes.’ And then there was a lot of like chaos and about five officers came out, and then they said, ‘We're going to be taking him back into custody'," Prokosch detailed.

Prokosch said he is immediately heading back to court on two fronts – seeking habeas protections in federal court while fighting the deportation case in Immigration court.

