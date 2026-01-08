Minneapolis ICE shooting: Interest in constitutional observer trainings rises

The Brief It is still not clear if Renee Good was an official constitutional observer, but her death is prompting hundreds of community members to get trained to document ICE activity. The Immigrant Defense Network has been planning a series of 30 constitutional observer trainings across Minnesota for about a year. After Good's death on Tuesday, more than 200 people signed up to take part in a training at the Cedar Cultural Center on Thursday evening.



The Immigrant Defense Network's "Brave Of Us" Tour is planning to host trainings in 30 cities in 20 counties across Minnesota as well as others in the Upper Midwest over the next few weeks.

For some at the Cedar Cultural Center on Thursday night, the death of Renee Good has been a call to action.

"I was planning to do this training anyway but that told me it was time to do it now. It was now or not at all," said constitutional observer trainee Kathleen Winters of Roseville.

More than 300 people showed up for the second of 30 constitutional observer trainings by the Immigrant Defense Network across Minnesota over the next few weeks.

Other than having a moment of silence for good, organizers say they are not changing their training for community members to observe and document ice activity after Good's death, because they always train observers not to interfere with federal agents and to obey their commands.

"We are very clear. We are not here to stop any enforcements. We are here to observe and document them," said Edwin Torres DeSantiago of the Immigrant Defense Network.

Vice President JD Vance claims Good was part of a large left wing network to make it impossible for immigration agents to do their jobs, but organizers say observers are there to make sure the rights of detained individuals are not violated.

"People are coming here in the hundreds to be armed with knowledge of their basic civil rights on how and why this is happening and what can they do," said DeSantiago.

'Not my first rodeo'

Organizers say constitutional observers are also armed with identification badges and whistles to let the community know when an ICE enforcement is happening and their work is needed more now in Minneapolis than ever.

"Tensions have escalated. Violence has escalated. Now the role of legal observer is even more important," said Winters.