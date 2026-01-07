Minneapolis ICE shooting: Massive crowd gathers to remember victim, protest ICE

The Brief Hundreds of protesters marched to Minneapolis City Hall after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in the city. Crowds then gathered at a memorial to honor the woman killed. ICE claims the agent acted in self-defense, but witnesses and Minnesota leaders are disputing that version of events.



Protesters in Minneapolis marched from where an ICE agent fatally shot a woman at the intersection of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street to Minneapolis City Hall, demanding ICE leave the city.

The woman is now identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

READ MORE: Mayor calls self-defense argument 'bullshit' | Eyewitness accounts contradict ICE | What we know about the victim | Noem calls moments before ICE shooting 'domestic terrorism' | Frey calls for ICE to leave | Walz calls for calm following shooting

Raw aerial footage of the memorial can be viewed below:

Minneapolis ICE shooting vigil

What we know:

Hundreds of people are gathering at the intersection of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street in Minneapolis to mourn the loss of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman from Minneapolis.

Other protesters are at Minneapolis City Hall.

Good appeared to be alone in her vehicle when an ICE agent opened fire.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman was in a red SUV and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, then a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door.

One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman died at the hospital.

Photo shows a makeshift memorial for the woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers.

One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.