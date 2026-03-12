Low-dose vapes, pre-rolls recalled for having too much THC in them

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
12
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Low-dose vapes, pre-rolls recalled for having too much THC in them

By
Published  March 12, 2026 3:32pm CDT
Cannabis
FOX 9
Lawmakers vow action on new hemp THC law

Lawmakers vow action on new hemp THC law

Lawmakers say they will fight to reverse new restrictions on hemp-derived THC products that were passed under the deal that ended the federal government shutdown.

The Brief

    • A batch of Beezwax-branded vapes and pre-rolled joints have been recalled by Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management.
    • The products were labeled as "low dose" to comply with 2018 Farm Bill requirements, but testing showed them to have much higher THC content.
    • A recall notice says that parent company Kooka is ordered to stop selling the products or risk violations.

(FOX 9) - A batch of THC vapes and pre-rolled joints promoted as "low dose" are being recalled for being mislabeled, and actually too strong.

THC vape, pre-roll recall in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) says that on March 2, Kooka LLC initiated a recall of all flavors of Beezwax brand disposable 2.5-gram vapes and Beezwax 1-gram hemp pre-rolls.

The products are said to be mislabeled as "low dose" with the statement: "This product falls under the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% THC."

High problems

Dig deeper:

One problem for those genuinely looking for a mild kick – they actually contain a lot more THC than expected.

The recall notice says test results from the OCM show the products are not compliant, and that the vapes and pre-rolls were found to contain "high amounts of THC" not disclosed on the label.

The Beezwax products have been distributed in Minnesota to both cannabis retail stores and hemp retailers such as tobacco and hemp/CBD stores, according to the recall.

The backstory:

The 2018 Farm Bill, formerly known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, legalized hemp by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), in the process creating a loophole for cannabis growers.

The requirement calls for products to have less than .3% THC on a dry weight basis, effectively legalizing a precursor to THC known as THCa. However, once combusted – or smoked – THCa then converts to the psychoactive THC compound, which still remains federally illegal.

The bill's passage also created a legal market for hemp-derived products, including CBD, and THC seltzers and gummies.

THC soda company CEO talks about new federal law that would ban hemp-derived THC products

THC soda company CEO talks about new federal law that would ban hemp-derived THC products

Kite Soda CEO joins All Day to talk about how the new federal law to ban hemp-derived THC products will affect his THC drink company.

What's next:

The recall notice says that Kooka is ordered to stop selling the Beezwax products immediately, and dispose of the batch determined to be mislabeled.

Failure to do so could result in additional enforcement action by OCM, such as a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

The Source: Information provided by the Office of Cannabis Management.

CannabisMinnesotaHealthCrime and Public Safety