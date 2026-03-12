Low-dose vapes, pre-rolls recalled for having too much THC in them

The Brief A batch of Beezwax-branded vapes and pre-rolled joints have been recalled by Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management. The products were labeled as "low dose" to comply with 2018 Farm Bill requirements, but testing showed them to have much higher THC content. A recall notice says that parent company Kooka is ordered to stop selling the products or risk violations.



A batch of THC vapes and pre-rolled joints promoted as "low dose" are being recalled for being mislabeled, and actually too strong.

THC vape, pre-roll recall in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) says that on March 2, Kooka LLC initiated a recall of all flavors of Beezwax brand disposable 2.5-gram vapes and Beezwax 1-gram hemp pre-rolls.

The products are said to be mislabeled as "low dose" with the statement: "This product falls under the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% THC."

High problems

Dig deeper:

One problem for those genuinely looking for a mild kick – they actually contain a lot more THC than expected.

The recall notice says test results from the OCM show the products are not compliant, and that the vapes and pre-rolls were found to contain "high amounts of THC" not disclosed on the label.

The Beezwax products have been distributed in Minnesota to both cannabis retail stores and hemp retailers such as tobacco and hemp/CBD stores, according to the recall.

The backstory:

The 2018 Farm Bill, formerly known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, legalized hemp by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), in the process creating a loophole for cannabis growers.

The requirement calls for products to have less than .3% THC on a dry weight basis, effectively legalizing a precursor to THC known as THCa. However, once combusted – or smoked – THCa then converts to the psychoactive THC compound, which still remains federally illegal.

The bill's passage also created a legal market for hemp-derived products, including CBD, and THC seltzers and gummies.

What's next:

The recall notice says that Kooka is ordered to stop selling the Beezwax products immediately, and dispose of the batch determined to be mislabeled.

Failure to do so could result in additional enforcement action by OCM, such as a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.