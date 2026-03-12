Expand / Collapse search
Nursing home happy hour: Minnesota bill could allow senior homes to serve alcohol

By
Published  March 12, 2026 4:25pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
MN bill would allow nursing home happy hours

"My friends and I love happy hour," Anita LeBrun, a Champlin resident, said, adding that if assisted living facilities in Minnesota were allowed to host happy hours, it would mean she doesn't have to go out and slip on the ice to "get our box of wine." The bill at the Minnesota Legislature would authorize nursing homes and assisted living facilities to host happy hours without a liquor license. The bill is sponsored by Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat. 

The Brief

    • A new bill could allow senior living facilities to serve alcohol without a liquor license.
    • Residents like Anita LeBrun support the bill for social benefits.
    • The bill passed out of committee and awaits further approval.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill at the Minnesota State Capitol could allow senior homes to serve alcohol without a liquor license.

Nursing home happy hour

What they're saying:

Senior living residents like Anita LeBrun from Amira Choice in Champlin are excited about the prospect. 

"My friends and I love happy hour, just like many of you do, I am sure. Over a shared drink we get to reminisce about parts of our lives, military service, raising a family, the loss of a friend, and celebrating the golden phase of our lives," said LeBrun. "Allowing our facility to coordinate this happy hour affords us the piece of mind that we can enjoy life, but not be out slipping on the ice to stop and get our box of wine."

The bill states that the alcoholic beverages can only be drunk by residents of the nursing home or assisted living facility, and can only be drank during an event or activity that is "resident-focused." 

The bill would make nursing homes follow the usual rules of not allowing anyone under 21 to consume alcohol and no one under 18 is allowed to serve alcohol.

Bill's progress

What's next:

The bill, sponsored by Sen. John Hoffman, has successfully passed out of committee. It still requires approval from the full Senate and House before it can become law.

