Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management names permanent director

The Brief The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management's interim director was appointed as the organization's permanent director on Wednesday. Eric Taubel will serve as the permanent office director after serving as an interim director since January 2025. The OCM's first director, Erin Dupree, resigned in 2023 over allegations of selling illegal products.



The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will continue to be run by Eric Taubel after Governor Walz announced his permanent appointment as Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

Taubel was appointed interim director in January after working in the organization as general counsel.

Eric Taubel named OCM interim director

Who is Eric Taubel?:

Officials from the governor's office said Taubel previously served as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Education, where he formed the agency's Office of General Counsel. He also served as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Taubel also has experience working at a law firm in Minneapolis that focused on consumer protection, state officials say.

What they're saying:

"Eric Taubel’s stewardship of the Office of Cannabis Management over the past eight months has ensured that the priorities that drove cannabis legalization in Minnesota are reflected in Minnesota’s emerging market," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "Under his experienced leadership, I am confident that OCM and the Minnesota cannabis industry will continue to prioritize public health and safety, consumer confidence, and market integrity."

"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Walz as the executive director of the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management," said Taubel in a statement. "Serving the people of Minnesota has been a privilege. I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated and talented public servants at OCM as we launch Minnesota’s cannabis market."

The backstory:

The OCM was off to a bumpy start from the start when it was established in August 2023.

This first director, Erin Dupree, resigned over allegations that she sold illegal products in Minnesota through her Apple Valley-based company, Loonacy Cannabis Co.

The role was then filled by Interim Director Charlene Briner before Taubel took over in January. He previously served as general counsel for the OCM and oversaw the drafting of regulations for the state's cannabis market, officials say.