Man dies in Minneapolis' 1st fatal fire of 2026

article

The Brief A man has died from his injuries after a house fire in Minneapolis Wednesday evening. The man was found unconscious in the basement of the home, which was difficult for firefighters to access due to heavy flames. Nobody else was inside the home during the fire, which is currently under investigation.



Minneapolis had its first fatal fire of 2026 after a man died from his injuries during a house fire Wednesday night.

Minneapolis fatal fire

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire at 32nd Avenue South and East 44th Street just before midnight.

At the scene, crews found that the fire had extended to the second floor of the home, and upon entering, found it difficult to access the second floor due to heavy debris.

Firefighters ultimately made it to the second floor to extinguish the fire, fire officials say.

During searches of the home, firefighters found a man unconscious in the basement, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died at the hospital, authorities said. He was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the overnight fire-related death," said Assistant Chief Wes Van Vickle, Minneapolis Fire Department. "After learning that there may have been someone inside the home, our firefighters quickly initiated a search, finding the victim in the basement. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries. The loss of life affects all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to the man’s loved ones."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but remains under investigation.