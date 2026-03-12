Rental relief bill stalls in House, DFL vows to continue fight

The Brief A $40 million package was passed by the Senate to provide emergency rental support. The bill stalled in the House due to lack of support from GOP members. The funding source is a remaining fund for individuals who lost homes due to overdue property taxes, with homes sold for more than owed.



Rental relief for people impacted by Operation Metro Surge seems unlikely to come from the Capitol, but Democrats say they won’t give up on it.

Rental relief

The backstory:

The Senate passed a $40 million package yesterday that would go to counties and tribal governments to provide emergency rental support to households.

The bill even got one Republican vote.

What they're saying:

At a press conference Thursday, the author explained why the money would come from what’s left of a fund for people who lost their homes.

Those owners had overdue property taxes, but then counties sold their homes for more than they owed.

"They are a representation of the state stepping up and paying back those who the government wronged," said Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville). "This is a perfect opportunity to say that same thing. We are in this position because of the choices of the federal government."

Bill fails in House

The other side:

The rental relief bill stalled in the House Thursday on a party line committee vote. Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth said it has no path forward because it won’t get any House GOP votes.

DFLers say they'll keep trying to pass it.