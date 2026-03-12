Rental relief bill stalls in House, DFL vows to continue fight

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
12
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Rental relief bill stalls in House, DFL vows to continue fight

By
Published  March 12, 2026 3:48pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A $40 million package was passed by the Senate to provide emergency rental support.
    • The bill stalled in the House due to lack of support from GOP members.
    • The funding source is a remaining fund for individuals who lost homes due to overdue property taxes, with homes sold for more than owed.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rental relief for people impacted by Operation Metro Surge seems unlikely to come from the Capitol, but Democrats say they won’t give up on it.

Rental relief

The backstory:

The Senate passed a $40 million package yesterday that would go to counties and tribal governments to provide emergency rental support to households.

The bill even got one Republican vote.

What they're saying:

At a press conference Thursday, the author explained why the money would come from what’s left of a fund for people who lost their homes.

Those owners had overdue property taxes, but then counties sold their homes for more than they owed.

"They are a representation of the state stepping up and paying back those who the government wronged," said Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville). "This is a perfect opportunity to say that same thing. We are in this position because of the choices of the federal government."

Bill fails in House

The other side:

The rental relief bill stalled in the House Thursday on a party line committee vote. Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth said it has no path forward because it won’t get any House GOP votes.

DFLers say they'll keep trying to pass it.

PoliticsSt. Paul