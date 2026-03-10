Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 13–15)

Spring is in the air, and it’s time to dive into a weekend of exciting events across Minnesota! From food tours and festive parties to vintage markets and flower shows, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Cathedral Hill Walking Food Tour

March 13, 2–5 p.m.

The Gnome Pub, St. Paul

Tickets available at tastetwincities.com

Discover the historic charm of Saint Paul's Cathedral Hill on this guided food tour. Stroll past stately mansions and dine at some of the area's most historic spots, all while soaking in the stories of the city’s colorful past.

St. Patty's Party at Boom Island Brewing

March 14, 12–10 p.m.

Boom Island Brewing, Minnetonka

Free event

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a day full of festivities! Enjoy the smooth Donnybrook Nitro Irish Red Ale, food truck delights, live Celtic rock music and themed activities. Don’t forget to wear green!

Mystery, Thriller & Crime Book Fair

March 14, 12–6 p.m.

Inbound BrewCo, Minneapolis

Free event

Dive into the world of mystery and crime at this book fair featuring local authors and suspenseful reads. Browse through thrilling titles, meet the authors, and enjoy a craft beer while plotting your next read.

Minneapolis Vintage Market at Quincy Hall

March 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Quincy Hall, Minneapolis

Tickets required; reserve a free shopping pass or $10 Early Bird ticket

Explore a treasure trove of vintage finds from clothing to home goods at this bustling market. With over 65 vendors, a coffee pop-up, and tunes from DJ Buster Baxter, it’s a vintage lover’s paradise.

Spring Flower Show

March 13–15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Oswald Visitor Center and Snyder Building, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Included with general daily admission; more info at arb.umn.edu

Get an early taste of spring with a vibrant display of plants, including spring bulbs and orchids. This year’s theme, "water," draws inspiration from Minnesota’s natural beauty and aquatic life.